Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 922 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 124.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE GTES opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

