Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 378 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 192.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $326.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.23 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

