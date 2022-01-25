Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $128,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 193,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $8,757,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.06. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

