Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $313,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

AIMC stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

