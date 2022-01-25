Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $299,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 20.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

