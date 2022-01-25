Head to Head Survey: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -39.13% -45.93% -11.11% Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zscaler and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $673.10 million 50.61 -$262.03 million ($2.17) -112.07 Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Zscaler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zscaler and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 2 4 22 0 2.71 Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler presently has a consensus price target of $359.65, suggesting a potential upside of 47.88%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

Zscaler beats Blackboxstocks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K. Kailash in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

