Head to Head Comparison: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) versus Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Bioventus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 181.67 -$9.95 million N/A N/A Bioventus $321.16 million 3.33 $16.41 million ($0.05) -284.40

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 1 2 0 2.67

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 190.84%. Bioventus has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.02%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Bioventus.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Bioventus 3.67% 30.47% 10.17%

Summary

Bioventus beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

