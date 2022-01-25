Head to Head Comparison: Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Air Worldwide has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide 13.17% 19.77% 7.90% Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Air Worldwide and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 152.57%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Atlas Air Worldwide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.72 $360.29 million $16.64 4.76 Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 8.15 -$40.05 million N/A N/A

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Blade Air Mobility on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command (AMC), brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers. The Dry Leasing segment includes leasing of aircraft and engines. The company was founded by Michael Chowdry in 1993 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

