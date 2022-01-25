Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FMC worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

FMC stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.59. 5,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

