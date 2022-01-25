Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,704,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $335,741,000 after buying an additional 216,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.81. 187,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

