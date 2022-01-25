Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,936,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. 19,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,618. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

