Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,485,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,890 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 1.6% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $59,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $233,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 16,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,222. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

