Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

NYSE HAL opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $72,135,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $24,827,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Halliburton by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

