Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.51.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.