Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 1,092,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,565,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $29.20.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.