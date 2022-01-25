Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAL stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,215. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

