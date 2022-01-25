Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 310,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

