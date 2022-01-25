Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Insider Mansour Al Alami Buys 75,000 Shares

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami purchased 75,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($6,071.24).
GMS opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.98 ($0.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.66.
About Gulf Marine Services
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.