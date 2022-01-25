Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Insider Mansour Al Alami Buys 75,000 Shares

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami purchased 75,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($6,071.24).

GMS opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.98 ($0.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.66.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

