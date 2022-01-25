Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

EEIQ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27. Elite Education Group International Limited has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

