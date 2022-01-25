Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,474,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 576,255 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,566. The stock has a market cap of $152.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 26,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 16,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 78,333 shares of company stock worth $136,990. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

