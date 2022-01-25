Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 1.6% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,473,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.67. 7,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

