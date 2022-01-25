Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. PLx Pharma comprises about 2.5% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.11% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLXP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 4.41. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

