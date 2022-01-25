Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $172,000 in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $1,889,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $3,509,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,000. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Hill purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.