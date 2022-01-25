Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,984 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $124,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

