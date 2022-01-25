Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $104,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $15,852,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,469,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

