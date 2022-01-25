GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 2,254 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $626.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

