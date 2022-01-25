Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 73,100 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

BAH opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

