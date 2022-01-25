Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 18,800 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Turning Point Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.