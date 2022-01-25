Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $645,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Liberty Global by 94.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 233,717 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $247,302,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5,370.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after buying an additional 1,340,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,219,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after buying an additional 143,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

