Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at $18,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CNA Financial by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after buying an additional 398,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,807,000 after buying an additional 319,353 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 30.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 74,372 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.