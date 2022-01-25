Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

