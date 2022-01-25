Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,896 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $74,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

