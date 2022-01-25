Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MATX opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

