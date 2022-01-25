Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock.

GRAB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.23.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.56 on Monday. Grab has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

