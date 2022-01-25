GoNetwork (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $202,711.74

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $202,711.74 and $4,532.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00096607 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,691.76 or 1.00080841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021504 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00031558 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00433548 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

