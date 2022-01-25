Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,247,520 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 8.81% of ON24 worth $81,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 90.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ON24 by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ON24 by 131.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,160,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $772.98 million and a P/E ratio of -90.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $727,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,191 shares of company stock worth $4,734,720 over the last 90 days.

ONTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

