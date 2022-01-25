Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 4,536 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.11% of Jabil worth $92,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jabil by 102.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after buying an additional 281,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $15,081,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Jabil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $813,278.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,878 shares of company stock worth $10,294,628. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

