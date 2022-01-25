Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $89.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,729,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,093 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Ameris Bancorp worth $89,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 926,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 76,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABCB opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

