Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 246,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Teledyne Technologies worth $91,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $417.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.82 and its 200 day moving average is $437.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

