Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 246,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Teledyne Technologies worth $91,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $417.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.82 and its 200 day moving average is $437.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.
In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Teledyne Technologies Profile
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
