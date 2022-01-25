Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 530,259 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 135.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Futu worth $83,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,549,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Futu by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

