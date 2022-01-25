Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

