Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($6.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.67) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 448 ($6.04) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 439.13 ($5.92).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 389.85 ($5.26) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 377.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 352.32. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 230.05 ($3.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 423.30 ($5.71). The company has a market capitalization of £51.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

