GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $17.68. GH Research shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 294 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHRS shares. upped their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Get GH Research alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.