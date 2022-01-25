Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €80.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €80.20 ($91.14) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €99.03 ($112.54).

Shares of ETR GXI traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €74.50 ($84.66). The company had a trading volume of 154,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.98. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a 1 year high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

