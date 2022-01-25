Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Geospace Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Geospace Technologies worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

