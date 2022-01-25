Geode Capital Management LLC Has $950.71 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Boston Scientific worth $950,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 177.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 315,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 117,380 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 312,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

