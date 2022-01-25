Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,019,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Amundi purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $237.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

