Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,332 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Charter Communications worth $1,487,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $577.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.57 and a 200 day moving average of $706.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.64.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

