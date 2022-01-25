Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 39,440 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $875,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.97.

ORLY stock opened at $657.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $669.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.