Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,891,781 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,210,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

